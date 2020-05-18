Trials Underway To See If Canines Can Be Trained To Detect COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dogs can sniff out drugs and guns, and they may soon be able to sniff out COVID-19. Six specially trained dogs are part of a trial getting underway in the United Kingdom. The dogs, which are a mix of Labradors and Cocker Spaniels, will be trained to recognize the scents of people infected with the coronavirus. If all goes well the dogs will be deployed to airports first.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson