Enter to Win $5,000 | Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant JessLee Talks New Music & ‘Do It Like Challenge’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JessLee is a Nashville based singer-songwriter, and former contestant on season 14 of “The Voice.” Her new single ‘Do it Like’ has inspired a new challenge that is unlike any “challenge” that has come along before it. The ‘do it like challenge’ not only allows people to show off their unique talents but you also have the chance to win $5,000.

To Enter: Text ‘doitlike’ to 313131. You will receive the rules immediately.

Derek James talked to JessLee about her new music, what inspired the challenge, life on “The Voice”, and what’s next in her career.

