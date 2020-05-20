Mary C. Curtis: President Trump Threatens to Pull WHO Funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Trump is threatening to permanently pull funding from The World Health Organization because of its early response to the coronavirus crisis. The president says the organization needs to “commit to substantive improvements in the next 30 days.” In a letter to the WHO Director-General, Trump says the organization’s mishandling of the pandemic has been costly for the world. Last month, Trump temporarily halted funding to the agency.

WCCB Political Contributor, Mary C. Curtis is breaking down President Trump’s latest criticism of WHO and the potential impacts of cutting funding.