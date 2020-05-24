Cloudier, Slightly Cooler for Memorial Day

The Charlotte area just had its hottest day of 2020 so far, but things will be cooling down as we head in the shortened holiday week. Temperatures approached 90º for our Sunday, but they should be closer to the mid-70s for the next several days ahead, as clouds and showers dominate the forecast. While the week to come won’t be nearly as bad as what we saw last week, a noticeable chance of showers and storms will persist for the foreseeable future. Expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s for the Piedmont and 60s in the High Country with mostly cloudy skies and widely scattered shower/storm chances throughout the day.

Tonight: Cloudy. Scattered storms diminish overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Widely scattered showers and storms. High: 78°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Monday Night: Remaining cloudy. Showers possible. Low: 66°. Wind: E 5-10.

Tuesday: Clouds and sun. Slight shower chance. High: 78°. Wind: E 5-10.