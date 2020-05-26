Trump Demands Answer From Gov Cooper Regarding Full Capacity Convention

CHARLOTTE, NC – President Donald Trump is demanding an answer from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper within a week regarding the Republican National Convention.

The back and forth continues following a string of Memorial Day tweets by the President threatening to move the event from Charlotte if the state doesn’t guarantee a full capacity event.

On Tuesday, Governors in Georgia and Florida offered their state to the Republican National Convention.

“The door is open, we want to have the conversation whether it’s RNC, DNC, whatever because I think it would be good for the people of Florida,” said Ron Desantis, Florida’s Governor.

Trump commented on Tuesday as well saying, “We have a governor that doesn’t want to open up the state.”

Trump has made it clear he wants a full capacity convention in August. And he wants an answer from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper within a week about the feasibility.

“We have to know that when the people come down they’re going to have the doors open,” said Trump.

“I supported having the convention in North Carolina, but we have to put the health and safety of North Carolinians as the guiding star in this process,” said Cooper during a news conference.

Cooper says they’ve asked the RNC to submit a written plan laying out their various options so state health experts can review the details and offer suggestions.

It’s unclear what restrictions Cooper will place on mass gatherings in August.

“I hope that we can find some sort of reasonable accommodation, but we’re not going to sacrifice the health and safety of North Carolinians. That’s the bottom line,” said Cooper.

The convention was awarded to Charlotte in 2018. Las Vegas was the only other city that made an official bid and it didn’t have support from the city government at the time.

The RNC Host Committee is under contract with Charlotte to hold the event. It’s expected to draw nearly 50,000 people to the area.

“We have to have options regarding how this convention is going to be run depending on where we are with the virus in August,” said Cooper.

Sarah Reidy-Jones with the Mecklenburg county GOP said the chances of the convention moving are slim.

“I think it’s logistically impossible to move something so large scale in 90 days,” said Reidy-Jones.