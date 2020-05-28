Hot in Hollywood: Inside America’s Got Talent Investigation, John Krasinski Explains Sell of “SGN” to CBS, and Planet of The Apes Reboot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
- John Krasinski posted the first episode of Some Good News on March 29, probably completely unaware that it would take off the way it did. The show gained rapid popularity with its truly inspiring stories, cool guest stars, and Krasinski’s heartwarming events such as online graduations, proms, and weddings that saw him bring together hundreds and thousands of people online during a time of social distancing. However, after nearly two months and eight episodes later, John announced recently that he’s sold the show to CBS for an undisclosed sum. This didn’t go over well with its viewers who took to the internet to roast and belittle Krasinski for what they perceive to be selling out. While speaking to Rainn Wilson during an Instagram video chat, Krasinski opened up about his decision to sell the show, saying: “I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon like Jack Ryan and all this other stuff. … I knew the two options were always gonna be that I leave it off with eight in my office” or get a “partner” to keep it going.
- A Planet of The Apes reboot is already in the works after Disney’s acquisition of the rights as part of its Fox takeover. The trilogy ended in 2017. Director Wes Ball says his Planet of The Apes won’t be a full-blown reboot of the franchise, but will pick up where War For The Planet of The Apes left off and continue the the story of Caesar’s Legacy.
- Director Christopher Nolan didn’t need the help of special effects crews for scenes in his upcoming movie Tenet. In an interview with Total Film magazine, the director revealed he skipped effects and brought in a real Boeing 747 plane to blow up in a key sequence in the movie. Nolan said, “I planned to do it using miniatures and set-piece builds and a combination of visual effects and all the rest. However, while scouting for locations in Victorville, California, the team discovered a massive array of old planes.” Nolan went on to say that, after running the numbers, buying the plane was just more cost-effective.
- NBC and the producers of America’s Got Talent have issued a statement about the results from an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the firing of former AGT judge Gabrielle Union. The statement reads: “Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time. The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract.”… Union departed the long-running talent competition in controversial fashion last November after one season. During her time on AGT, she reportedly had voiced concerns about a “toxic” culture on the show, including her hairstyle choices being called “too black.”