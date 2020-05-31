It Ends Now Protest Draws Thousands In Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thousands came together at First Ward Park in Uptown to pray for peace and march. Local community leaders and clergy organized the It Ends Now protest.

“It ends now for our kids, it ends now for the next generation of leaders, who don’t need to live through this, who don’t need to live in oppression. The trauma ends now,” the pastor at Mosaic Church Naeem Fazal said.

Community leaders say they wanted to give people an opportunity to show support.

“We are not just now speaking up. This is something that has been on our hearts for a while. We have helped gather our friends and networks who have wanted to speak up,” Community Organizer Keyona Osborne said.

There was a strong police presence during the march. Cops even in the crowed as protesters walked, but it remained peaceful and event organizers say there’s more to come.

“This is not just a one time event. This is a movement, we don’t plan to stop until the injustice is stopped,” Osborne said.