Dark, Damp Start to Workweek

It’s been a lovely weekend, but big changes are coming to the western Carolinas. A broad area of low pressure will begin developing just off of the Carolina coast over the next several days, and won’t be moving anywhere anytime soon. Clouds and showers will begin moving over the WCCB Charlotte viewing area early Monday morning, setting up for what should be a cool and wet day. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid-60s in the Piedmont and some 40s are even possible in the High Country. Expect the dark and damp pattern to continue through Thursday morning, which could dump upwards of 1-2″ inches of rain for those of us east of I-77.

Tonight: Clouds roll in. Showers late. Low: 64°. Wind: E 5-10.

Monday: Cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High: 68°. Wind: NE 5-15. Gusts: 20-25.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Low: 58°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Tuesday: Rain continues. High: 64°. Wind: NE 5-15.