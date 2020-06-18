History and Importance of Juneteenth Takes Center Stage Amid Nationwide Protests

CHARLOTTE, NC – Juneteenth is the oldest nationally recognized celebration of the freeing of slaves in the United States. This year, the holiday is taking a prominent role in light of the protests and unrest that were sparked by the killing of George Floyd last month.

Typically, the 19th of June is marked by celebrations and festivals, commemorating the freeing of the slaves in 1865. The momentous event happened two years after Abraham Lincoln’s famous Emancipation Proclamation.

“Juneteenth was the beginning of it all,” said Shirley Fulton.

She is a former judge and chair of the Junteenth Festival of the Carolinas.

“It’s important that we continue the tradition so that we recognize the freedom that we have,” said Fulton.

But this year, activism and protest are likely additions to Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth is a great way to introduce the experience of African Americans,” said Witnie Martinez, the VP of Institutional Advancement at the Harvey B Gantt Center.

She says history continues to repeat itself, but there is now momentum towards equity and justice.

“These protests, these riots, they work. When they happen, change comes,” said Martinez.

This week dozens of Fortune 500 companies designated Juneteenth as a paid holiday for employees.. Including the Panthers, Nike, Bank of America, Truist, Lending Tree, and major media outlets.

“The education of these corporations is key in order for them to genuinely and sincerely celebrate the Juneteenth holiday,” said Martinez.

Martinez says corporate action needs to follow.

“We have to have leading corporations at the table making those decisions in order for us to eventually see change,” said Martinez

She says she is hopeful greater education will lessen lead to lessening the disparities for African Americans in healthcare, education, and criminal justice.

“We know it will never be perfect, but we have to make sure that we’re moving in the right direction,” said Martinez.

Other Juneteenth Events include: