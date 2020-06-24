Wilson’s World: 24 Hours of Booty Going Virtual and Heading to Your Backyard for 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A lot has happened since February when Wilson was at Fuel Pizza to talk about this year’s 24 Hours of Booty event. Katy Ryan, Executive Director of the 24 Foundation, talked with Wilson this morning about this year’s event going virtual. This year, 24 Hours of Booty is going “UnLooped” on July 24 and 25! That means leaving the Booty Loop and bringing 24 Hours of Booty to your neighborhood and how you can create your own Booty experience in your backyard.

Register right now for just $25 at 24foundation.org . Fundraising is encouraged so we can all make a bigger impact on our cancer community. Encourage your neighbors, friends, and family to register as well and to create their own 24 Hours of Booty experience.

Obtain more information for the 24 Foundation as well as 24 Hours of Booty and how you can participate at their website at 24foundation.org/events/charlotte. Register for the Booty Ride at https://www.24foundation.org/register/charlotte/.

