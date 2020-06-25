Healthy Headlines: Seeking Care In An Emergency Department During The COVID-19 Crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You shouldn’t stop seeking care in an emergency department during the COVID-19 crisis. On today’s Healthy Headlines, we take a look at important steps Novant Health has taken recently and the safety measures developed to protect patients and visitors. If it’s an emergency and you need care, don’t hesitate to seek it.
