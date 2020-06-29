Wilson’s World: He Fooled Penn And Teller And Now Kostya Kimlat Joins Wilson’s World!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today on Wilson’s World, Wilson talks with World-Renowned Magician, Kostya Kimlat. Kimlat was one of the magicians who appeared on Penn and Teller’s “Fool Us” and DID in fact fool them! Since March, he has performed 50 shows around the globe, for thousands of people, all from his home studio. Kimlat is doing virtual shows and presenting his motivational programs remotely.

For more information on Kostya Kimlat, please visit www.KMagic.com.

