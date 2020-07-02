CATS Unveils Bus Artwork By Local Students

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor ProTem Julie Eiselt and CATS CEO John Lewis unveiled two CATS buses decorated with artwork by two local students. The students were winners of CATS inaugural “Art-on-the-Roll” art competition, bringing student artwork to the streets of Charlotte.

The first-ever art contest invited area high school and college students to submit artwork based on the theme of “movement”.

Sonia Zhu, 17, a student at Ardrey Kell High School and Kylie Chan, 19, a student from UNC-Charlotte, were selected by a committee through CATS’ Art-In-Transit program. Both students also received a $1,000 scholarship.

“These moving murals highlight the creative and artistic minds of our local youth and show how integrated transit is in our daily lives,” said CEO John Lewis. “That creativity is now on display throughout the Charlotte region and will hopefully inspire other youth and art students.”

The two buses will operate throughout the CATS service area for one year.