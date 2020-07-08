Wilson’s World: It’s Cuteness Overload with the Penquins at the Riverbanks Zoo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It was a Wilson’s World cuteness overload this morning when Wilson takes us back to the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia this morning where we enjoy a virtual visit with the penquins. Milo Anderson with the zoo takes us behind the scenes inside the cold home of their sub-Antartic penquins.

The Riverbanks Zoo is open, but for a limited number of visitors each day and reserved timed tickets are required for entry. The are also offering Z-learning on-line programs. For more information on the zoo’s hours, current programs, events and Z-learning go to their website riverbanks.org.