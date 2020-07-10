Wilson’s World: Heading to Black’s Peaches to Pick Some Fresh Produce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson has found a great place where you can safely pick you own fresh produce. Beth Black White, Farm Manager with Black’s Peaches talked with Wilson about how they are open for people to come by and safely pick their own produce. Black’s Peaches in located at 1800 Black Highway in York, South Carolina. Check out their website blackspeaches.com for more information on the farm, their hours and more.

