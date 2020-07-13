Wilson’s World: “The Sandlot” Actor Patrick Renna Talks About this Week’s CMS Drive-In Movie Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Drive-In movie night was such a hit at Charlotte Motor Speedway that they decided to extend it. This Wednesday, July 15th they will show the movie “The Sandlot.” Patrick Renna, who played Ham Porter in the movie (and somehow has become a friend of Wilson) joined Wilson today to talk about how he and his family are doing during the pandemic and his participation in this week’s movie night.

In connection with this week’s movie night, Speedway Children’s Charities will be auctioning off a virtual meet and greet with Patrick. It will be an exclusive opportunity to join a private video chat with Patrick hosted by our own Wilson AND receive an autographed Ham Porter baseball card! The auction begins today. More information on the auction can be found HERE and on the Speedway Children’s Charities auction website at sccauctions.com.

This week, gates open at 5pm, and the movie starts at 7pm. Coolers are allowed. Advance tickets and information can be found at either the Charlotte Motor Speedway website charlottemotorspeedway.com or the Speedway Children’s Charities website speedwaycharities.org.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.