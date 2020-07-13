Wilson’s World: This Year’s Crave Charlotte Culinary Event Takes on A Slightly Different Look

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This year’s Crave Charlotte Food+Wine+Mixology event will go on as scheduled, but it will have some changes and new restrictions due to the recent Covid-19 health issues. Chris Coleman‎ with The Goodyear House talked with Wilson about next week’s 6 day event which will include over 15 events across 8 Charlotte neighborhoods from ‎July 21-26. No tickets can be sold day of the event because covid safety rules require that all tickets must be purchased 24 hours prior to each event so the restaurants can plan the 6 feet apart seating setups.

Learn more about this year’s Crave Charlotte and the restaurants involved at their website craveclt.org.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.