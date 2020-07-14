Vegas Entertainers Dance, Train At Home, Awaiting The Stage | PHOTOS

1/16 Dancers perform at "SEXXY: The Show" at an outdoor drive-in venue Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. The producers and performers held the show over a few nights at the outdoor venue to raise money for charities while their regular showroom at the Westgate Las Vegas resort and casino was closed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

2/16 People watch a performance of "SEXXY: The Show" at an outdoor drive-in venue Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. The producers and performers held the show over a few nights at the outdoor venue to raise money for charities while their regular showroom at the Westgate Las Vegas resort and casino was closed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

3/16 Gabriella Versace emcees at "SEXXY: The Show" at an outdoor drive-in venue Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. The producers and performers held the show over a few nights at the outdoor venue to raise money for charities while their regular showroom at the Westgate Las Vegas resort and casino was closed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

4/16 Hand balancer Nataliia Istratova works out on a mat behind her apartment Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. "The most important thing is to be on stage," said Istratova who has been working out at home four or five days a week while the show she performs in, "WOW - The Vegas Spectacular" is closed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

5/16 Performer Silvia Silvia practices shooting two crossbows in the backyard of her home Friday, June 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. Silvia Silvia has continued to practice at home while the show she is in, "WOW - The Vegas Spectacular" is closed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

6/16 Juggler Victor Ponce practices his spinning plates routine in the kitchen of his home Friday, June 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. Ponce has continued to practice at home while the show he is in, "WOW - The Vegas Spectacular" is closed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

7/16 Johanna Sapakie, an aerialist, choreographer and dancer, trains in the living room of her home as her cat watches Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. "You definitely test your willpower," said Sapakie about having to train alone at home without the encouragement she could get at the gym. (AP Photo/John Locher)

8/16 Ariel Hold practices a routine on a horse for "Gladius The Show," a touring equestrian and acrobatic show, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. The coronavirus forced the producers to cancel all of their performances through 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher)

9/16 Lisa Varmbo Martonovich kisses a horse while preparing to train for "Gladius The Show," a touring equestrian and acrobatic show, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. The coronavirus forced the producers to cancel all of their performances through 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher)

10/16 From left, Nicole England-Czyzewski, Alethea Shelton and Erik Martonovich practice a routine for "Gladius The Show," a touring equestrian and acrobatic show, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. The performers train at night in the summer to avoid high temperatures during the day. (AP Photo/John Locher)



11/16 Bayleigh Solorzano practices an aerial routine for "Gladius The Show," a touring equestrian and acrobatic show, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. The coronavirus forced the producers to cancel all of their performances through 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher)

12/16 Lisa Varmbo Martonovich, left, and Nicole England-Czyzewski practice roman riding on two horses for "Gladius The Show," a touring equestrian and acrobatic show, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. The coronavirus forced the producers to cancel all of their performances through 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher)

13/16 Melissa James, a dancer and aerialist in the show "Extravaganza" at Bally's casino resort, trains in her home Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. "I do something every day," said James about training while her show is closed due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

14/16 Chippendales dancer Miguel Rivera prepares for a virtual Zoom party from his home Friday, June 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. Rivera is one of a few Chippendale dancers doing virtual shows while the live show is shut down due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

15/16 Chippendales dancer Miguel Rivera performs at a virtual Zoom party from his home Friday, June 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. Rivera is one of a few Chippendale dancers doing virtual shows while the live show is shut down due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

16/16 Lisa Varmbo Martonovich, left, and Nicole England-Czyzewski practice an aerial routine for "Gladius The Show," a touring equestrian and acrobatic show, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. The coronavirus forced the producers to cancel all of their performances through 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher)

































LAS VEGAS (AP) — Concerts, acrobatic shows, striptease dance revues and other performances that typically entertain thousands of tourists in Las Vegas are among the workplaces that have had to shutter from the coronavirus.

Though casinos have been allowed to reopen with rules about sanitizing, social distancing and mandatory face masks, hundreds of performers who round out the only-in-Vegas spectacle are still waiting.

Many performers, including those who’ve come to the city from all over the world, are waiting in Las Vegas for the shows and crowds to return, trying to keep their bodies in top form, practice their skills and find a way to perform.

Miguel Rivera had been dancing with the Chippendales male revue for four months when the show shut down, taking Rivera from energetic and interactive audiences every night to a lot more quiet. The show typically involved male dancers out interacting with the audience and sometimes having physical contact.

“That’s why it is hard to come back with a show like ours,” he said. “Or we have to modify everything.”

The dancers, like most performers at Las Vegas shows, haven’t been given any indication when they’ll be called to return to the stage. For now, Rivera is among a small group of Chippendales’ dancers doing Zoom “parties,” dancing in the show’s signature shirt collar and cuffs for virtual bachelorette and birthday parties and more.

“At the beginning it was kind of weird because I’m lap dancing in front of the camera,” he said with a laugh. “This is the only way we can interact together.”

Rivera said he misses the energy and the feedback of the crowd. Virtual performances involving making more conversation with the audience, and sometimes they can be too quiet or hard to read. The upside, he said, is that he and those watching him dance can speak to each other by name and it’s a fun, more personalized experience for the audience.

Melissa James, a dancer and aerialist in the show “Extravaganza” at Bally’s casino-resort, said it was heartbreaking when, after weeks of grueling rehearsals, COVID-19 closures shut down her show after its debut night in March.

Since then, she said, “we’ve kind of just been waiting here, trying to stay in shape and stay fresh and ready, should we get the go-ahead that shows will allowed again.”

While largely quarantining at home, James said she does circuit workouts to keep up her stamina and uses equipment at home and a recently reopened circus training space to work on strength and aerial skills. To stay inspired, she practices ballet and works on choreography.

“As artists, we’re not sitting here cooling our heels,” she said. “Every day we’re trying to be creative.”