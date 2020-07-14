Wilson’s World: How to Enjoy a Quick Weekend Away at the Emberglow Outdoor Resort Near Lake Lure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In need of a quick weekend getaway where you can just rest and recharge? Wilson has found just the place for you. Emberglow Outdoor Resort near Lake Lure, N.C. has just re-opened and they are ready for you to come and just chill. Tim Murphy with Emberglow Outdoor Resort‎ joined Wilson to talk about the resort and how they are ready for visitors while having put in place all of the safety measures and extra precautions for both guests and staff that are necessary during the Covid-19 crisis.

Located near Lake Lure, nestled in the Blue Ridge Foothills of Western North Carolina, Emberglow’s 72 acres offers a variety of camping options including yurts, treehouses, glamping, as well as your old style camp sites. For more information on Emberglow Outdoor Resort, location, camping options and more check out their website at emberglowoutdoorresort.com.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.