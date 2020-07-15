Wilson’s World: Visiting the Aquarium Reptile Complex at the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson takes us back to The Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia this morning . But, today was a little more interesting when we go with Milo Anderson into the Aquarium Reptile Complex to check out their cold blooded residents.

The Riverbanks Zoo is open, but for a limited number of visitors each day and reserved timed tickets are required for entry. The are also offering Z-learning on-line programs. For more information on the zoo’s hours, current programs, events and Z-learning go to their website riverbanks.org.

