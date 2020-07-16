Stacked Chairs A Symbol Of California Reclosing Amid Virus | PHOTOS

1/13 The morning light shines on poolside chairs stacked up with caution tape to prevent people from sitting due to the coronavirus pandemic at a condominium complex in La Habra, Calif., Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

2/13 Stools are stacked up on tables at a burger shop open for takeout only due to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

3/13 Seats are roped off in the waiting area at Union Station, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

4/13 Chairs are flipped over on socially distanced tables at Barnes and Noble Cafe, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

5/13 Chairs are stacked up on tables at a Peruvian restaurant open for takeout only due to the coronavirus pandemic Monday, July 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

6/13 Bar stool seats are removed for social distancing at a bar temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

7/13 Chairs are flipped over on dining tables as featured menu items are posted on the window of a Korean restaurant open for takeout only due to the coronavirus pandemic in the Koreatown section of Los Angels, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

8/13 Dining chairs are seen stacked up at a restaurant temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

9/13 A bench made with kegs is taped off to prevent people from sitting at a bar temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

10/13 Picnic tables and benches are stacked up against a wall outside a bar temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



11/13 Dining chairs are stacked up on tables at a food court to prevent indoor dining due to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angels, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

12/13 Colorful chairs are flipped over on dining tables at a Mexican restaurant on Olvera Street in Los Angeles, Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

13/13 Caution tape is wrapped around dining tables and chairs at a food court to prevent indoor dining due to the coronavirus pandemic in the Koreatown section of Los Angels, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)



























LOS ANGELES (AP) — When restaurants and bars began reopening in California after a stay-at-home order, employees took down caution tape, hung “Welcome Back” signs and placed chairs neatly around tables in preparation for customers.

Hair salons and stores also started to open their doors, as people began to claw back some normalcy.

Then the virus surged again. The yellow tape went back up. The signs came down. And the chairs were again stacked up.

All those chairs — piled up, roped off, flipped on top of tables — are a symbol of the return to anti-virus restrictions in the state.

California, which imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order in March, initially successfully managed the virus. Gov. Gavin Newsom moved quickly to reopen the economy in May. But then confirmed cases and hospitalizations began skyrocketing, and restrictions began mounting again. This week, Newsom shut bars and banned inside restaurant dining throughout the state; indoor religious services, gyms and hair and nail salons are also now off-limits in most places.

Now, through the window of a restaurant in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles, chairs can be seen flipped over on top of tables. At a food court in the same neighborhood, yellow-and-blue caution tape is draped over tables and chairs.

Seats in the waiting area at the city’s Union Station are pushed up against the wall and roped off. In a condominium complex in La Habra, poolside chairs are stacked and covered with plastic.