Wilson’s World: Going Behind the Scenes of the Construction of the New White Rhino Habitat at Riverbanks Zoo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today’s virtual visit to the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia was a little different this morning as we didn’t visit any of their residents. Instead, Milo Anderson of the zoo took us behind the scenes to check out the new construction of the white rhino habitat which will open later this summer.

The Riverbanks Zoo is open, but for a limited number of visitors each day and reserved timed tickets are required for entry. The are also offering Z-learning on-line programs. For more information on the zoo’s hours, current programs, events and Z-learning go to their website riverbanks.org.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.