The Washington Football Team Will Be Known As The Washington Football Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The creative minds in charge of coming up with a name for the Washington football team may be having a little writer’s block. They announced Thursday that for now, the team will be called “The Washington Football Team.” The NFL says the interim name will allow them to go through an in-depth re-branding process which will take into account input from players, alumni, fans, and sponsors.

Plus, the world’s biggest movie theater chain, AMC, is postponing its re-opening again. The company says it will now re-open in August, after planning to open in two phases, on July 15th and 24th.

And, money mistake. A man finds thousands of dollars meant for someone else in his Venmo account. The one thing he bought before returning it.