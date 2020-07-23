Wilson’s World: Getting an Update on this Week’s Crave Charlotte Food+Wine+Mixology Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – WCCB is proud to be the media partner for this year’s Crave Charlotte Food+Wine+Mixology event. And Wilson has been keeping us up on the all the happenings with the event. This morning Shawn Cosner of Crave CLT was back to video chat with Wilson and give us an update on how we can participate.

This year’s Crave Charlotte Food+Wine+Mixology event will go on as scheduled, but it does have some changes and new restrictions due to the recent Covid-19 health issues. The 6 day event begins today and includes over 15 events across 8 Charlotte neighborhoods through ‎July 26th. No tickets can be sold day of the event because covid safety rules require that all tickets must be purchased 24 hours prior to each event so the restaurants can plan the 6 feet apart seating setups.

Learn more about this year’s Crave Charlotte and the restaurants involved at their website craveclt.org.

