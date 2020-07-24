Man Arrested For Concealment Of Death After 24-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Near Golf Course In Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County deputies say a man was charged with concealment of death after the body of a dead woman was located near the entrance of Mimosa Hills Golf Course in Morganton Thursday morning.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Morganton Officers about the dead victim that was found on the side of Golf Course Road nearby the golf course.

Burke County Criminal Investigators arrived on the scene around 6 a.m., officials say. After an initial investigation, deputies found that the victim, identified as 24-year-old Christina Marie Hernandez, may have been at a residence on Golf Course Road.

Following a further investigation, 33-year-old Joshua Kenneth Epley was identified as a suspect and charged with concealment of death by Burke County Sheriff’s Office CID, a news release stated.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.