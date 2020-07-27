Walmart Wants Customers To Wear Masks, But Won’t Ask Employees To Enforce Policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walmart has announced that it will not ask its employees to enforce its mask policy out of fear that they will be attacked by upset customers. Right now, there is no federal mandate to make mask wearing a requirement, and many local and state governments have not required them either. That leaves the burden of enforcement on business employees, which potentially puts them in harms way. Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, CVS and Walgreens ask customers to wear masks, but will still serve customers who refuse to wear them.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson