Edge On The Clock: Google To Let Employees Work From Home Until July 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CNN Business has obtained an employee memo that outlines Google’s plans to allow its employees to work from home until at least July 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The moves makes the search engine giant the first major US corporation to set an extended deadline.

Plus, Bugatti and The Little Car Company have teamed up to create a $35,000 electric car for kids.

And, Ford Motors has leased a set of robotic dogs to help out at its plants in Michigan. “Fluffy” and “Spot” use laser scanners and high-definition cameras to collect data in dangerous or tough to reach areas.