Wilson’s World: Empowering Women in Construction with “She Built This City” and an Airstream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson made his first visit with Demi Knight Clark‎‎ and her colorful 1975 vintage Airstream to find out more about She Built This City and their drive to empower women in construction. With the help of Lowe’s The Airstream is being turned into a traveling classroom to empower girls 9-17 & women choosing to enter the workforce with construction trade skills & fearless maker spaces.

Charlotte Community ToolBank has been working closely with She Built This City to provide tools for rebuilding the Airstream. During the visit Wilson was able to participate in a virtual christening of the Airstream know as PowHer on Wheels, a.k.a. POW, so they could get it on the road.

She Built This City is a 501 c 3 charity created by Demi Knight Clark who envisioned a world where #20PercentBy2020 is not only a smashed ceiling by thousands, but also where women and men are equal in all trades. Learn more about She Built This City at their website at shebuiltthiscity.org.

