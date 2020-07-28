Wilson’s World: Heading Out to the Farm Yard Area with the Goats at the Riverbanks Zoo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In today’s virtual visit to the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia , Milo Anderson gets no social distancing when the goats come to visit inside the Farm Yard area at the zoo. Milo takes us up close and personal with the goats. And we get to find out just what happens when a goat sneezes.

The Riverbanks Zoo is open, but for a limited number of visitors each day and reserved timed tickets are required for entry. The are also offering Z-learning on-line programs. For more information on the zoo’s hours, current programs, events and Z-learning go to their website riverbanks.org. Or you can make a virtual visit by heading over to YouTube and checking out their channel.

