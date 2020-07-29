Edge On The Clock: Spotify Introduces New Feature For Simultaneous Streaming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Spotify has introduced a new functionality in its Group Session feature that lets premium users stream simultaneously. The company has updated the initial beta version of the Group Session feature so that listeners can tune into the same playlist or podcast at the same time from anywhere in the world.

Plus, the king of beer is jumping on the alcohol-free bandwagon. Wednesday, Budweiser rolled out a national ad campaign for it first non-alcoholic beer called Bud Zero.

And, when it comes to monitoring your teenager’s screen time, experts say the quality of content is more important than the number of hours they spend online.