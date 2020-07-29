Masks Ruining Facial Recognition Technology

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Many people across the globe are wearing masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus. And that is wreaking havoc on facial recognition software used to ID people in public. That’s according to a report from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Facial recognition systems work by linking measurements of someone’s face to a database. A mask keeps key details under wraps. The NIST is now working on facial recognition algorithms to identify masked people.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Charlotte sports anchor Zach Aldridge