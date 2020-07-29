Wilson’s World: Visiting Envision Charlotte Plastic Labs to Learn How to Help Frontline Medical Workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson visited with Amy Aussieker‎ of Envision Charlotte at the “innovation barn” to find out how you can help frontline medical workers by recycling your plastic take out containers.

Envision Charlotte is collecting plastic takeout containers to create filament for 3D printers. They will then donate that filament to those producing face shields for frontline medical workers. Residents can donate their washed takeout containers using receptacles placed at area locations. To find out more about how you can help Envision Charlotte by donating your plastic take out items from restaurants or to volunteer check out their website HERE.

