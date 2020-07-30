Walmart Rolls Out New “Ask Sam” App For Employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walmart is rolling out new technology to help employees help shoppers. The retail giant has developed a voice-activated app just for workers, called “Ask Sam.” Staffers can use it to help find products in the store, look up prices and to get real-time emergency alerts. The company is also using the app to keep workers up to date about coronavirus issues. “Ask Sam” won’t be available to customers on the Walmart shopping app. But it does include store maps and a price scanner.

