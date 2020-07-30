Wilson’s World: Learning About America’s First Elected Representative Assembly with Zach the Historian with Zach the Historian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On July 30th, 1619 America’s first popularly elected representative assembly met. Zach the Historian tells us more about the representative assembly known as the House of Burgesses in Wilson’s weekly video chat with Zach Lemhouse from the Historical Center of York County.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.