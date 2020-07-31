Is It The Beginning Or The End Of Antonio Brown’s Next NFL Chapter?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The NFL has suspended free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown for eight games, without pay, for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. Brown’s suspension comes after he pleaded no-contest to burglary and battery charges from a January incident in Florida. He was also accused of sexual misconduct at his home in 2017. Brown’s agent tells NFL.com that Brown accepts the suspension and won’t appeal.

