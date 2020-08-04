Edge On The Clock: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Buys The XFL

CHARLOTTE, NC. – Before he was a professional wrestler, he was a football player. Now, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson partly owns a football league. He and his business partner joined with an investment firm to buy the XFL for $15 million.

Plus, Kraft is releasing a special edition box of its mac and cheese that says ‘breakfast’ over where the word ‘dinner’ usually is.

And, the world’s biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning materials, Clorox, says disinfectant wipes will remain difficult to find and buy well into 2021.