Edge On The Clock: Infamous Fyre Fest Merch Up For Auction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You can buy merchandise from the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival. The U.S. Marshalls are auctioning off merchandise from the fraudulent event. You can bid on hats, shirts, wristbands and other branded items. Proceeds will go to the victims of Billy McFarland’s $26 million scam. Some of the items, like the hats, are selling for 20 times the original price.

Plus, Microsoft says its CEO is in talks with President Trump about buying TikTok.

And, Chipotle Mexican Grill is rolling out a new clothing line that will be dyed with leftover avocado pits.