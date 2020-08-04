If You Need More Proof: Social Media Isn’t Best Place To Get News Says New Study

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new study indicates that social media is not the best place to get your news. Shocking right? An analysis of surveys by Pew Research Center from October 2019 to June 2020 found that American adults who rely on social media for news tend to follow major stories less than other news consumers.

The study also found that people who get their political news from social media are less concerned about the impact of made-up news.

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB News Edge Contributor Ashley Anderson