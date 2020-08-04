New Senate Bill Would Make Facial Recognition Technology Illegal Without Consent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A new bill has been introduced in the Senate that could heavily curtail the use of facial recognition technology by individuals and private companies. The National Biometric Information Privacy Act of 2020 would ban them from selling biometric data, including pictures of people identified by facial recognition without consent.

The Business Insider, reporting Tuesday, that if passed, the bill would leave little room for controversial facial recognition companies like Clearview AI to operate outside of government contracts.

