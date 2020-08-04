Wilson’s World: Fred Whitfield, President of the Charlotte Hornets, Talks About the Team’s ‘Week of Service’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This morning the Charlotte Hornets will be continuing their “Week of Service” in the Charlotte Community. Fred Whitfield, President of the Charlotte Hornets talked with Wilson about how the team will distribute 2,020 meals to healthcare workers, essential workers and to local shelters during the week. Chef Manuel “Manny” Cordray of Catering by Cordré also talked about their participation with the Hornets. Catering by Cordre is only one of the many restaurants that are also participating. Learn more about the Charlotte Hornets “Week of Service” HERE.

