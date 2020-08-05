Local Business Owners Beg For Chance To Prove They Can Re-Open Safely, As COVID Cases Rise In NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Local restaurant, bar, and gym owners are upset about the news of phase two extending for another five weeks. Governor Roy Cooper making that announcement Wednesday, as COVID cases continue to rise.

One Matthews bar owner who has been closed for 140 days, tells WCCB that he thinks bars can run just as safely and effectively as restaurants, given the opportunity. Stumptown Station co-owner Bob Klein says, “It just needs to be fair. You either close all the restaurants down and everybody who’s serving food and drinks. Or, you open them all up and everybody has to play by the same rules.”

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea

WCCB Charlotte reporter Alexandra Elich