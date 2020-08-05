Wilson’s World: Wilson Joins Classroom Central for an Update on the Success of WCCB’s Music for Good Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Classroom Central’s executive director, Karen Calder, joined Wilson this morning to give us an update on the success of WCCB’s Music For Good, A Carolina Together Event which was held this past Saturday to support Classroom Central.

The virtual at-home concert featuring local and regional musicians to benefit Classroom Central was hosted by Wilson and our own Morgan Fogarty. The event exceeded expectations but donations are always needed and you can still help and even check out the musical performances on WCCB’s website HERE. With the current pandemic, the need has doubled for donations and items to fill the warehouse of Classroom Central for the teachers and students in the area.

Many thanks to our partners Acosta Heating & Cooling, Bojangles, and Queen City Audio Video Appliances for their support.

