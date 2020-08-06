Police Say Excessive Speed Was Likely Cause Of Deadly Northeast Charlotte Wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say excessive speed is the likely cause of a deadly wreck that happened on August 5th in northeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to Orr Road near the intersection of General Commerce Drive just after 6pm after receiving reports of a wreck. Officers say Jesus Gerrero Goana, the driver of a 1994 Honda Civic Del Sol, ran off the road and struck a tree.

Goana died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, according to a news release.

Detectives say the preliminary investigation indicates Goana was driving west on Orr Road when he lost control of the vehicle, slid off the left side of the road into a grass shoulder and struck a tree.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and police believe excessive speeding is a contributing factor, according to a news release. The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.