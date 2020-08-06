Wilson’s World: Celebrating 3 Years of Great Coffee with Cuplux in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ian‎ Kolb with Cuplux Coffee Drive-Thru was Wilson’s guest this morning to talk about his drive-thru coffee business and how they are going to celebrate their 3rd anniversary this Saturday.

Cuplux has been a drive thru coffee shop since its opening, so they have manged to maintain their business through the pandemic. So to celebrate their 3rd anniversary this Saturday, August 8th from 7:30am until 3pm they will be having a special drive-thru event featuring specials like $3 slushees, $2 cold brew, etc as well as great giveaways until everything is gone. It’ll all be touch free “drive-thru event”

Cuplux Coffee Drive-Thru is located at 3115 Freedom Drive in Charlotte. For directions and more information go to their website cuplux.com.

