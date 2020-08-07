Can President Trump Really Ban TikTok?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – TikTok is threatening legal action, saying President Trump’s executive order about the social media app sets a dangerous precedent. The order Trump signed Thursday night would ban TikTok from operating in the U.S. in 44 days, if it is not sold by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

There are concerns about the relationship between ByteDance and the Chinese government. Cybersecurity expert Joseph Steinberg says, “China is a far less free country and there’s far less protection of people’s rights and people’s personal information from the government. So the issue isn’t whether right now China is feeding information to the government, it’s that they potentially could be doing so if the government so wanted. Essentially the concerns boil down to, “Do you want an app installed on your phone if you believe that that app might ultimately be influenced by a foreign government that is directly competing with the U.S. economically?”

