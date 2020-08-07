Edge On The Clock: Jennifer Grey Will Reprise Her Role As “Baby” In Dirty Dancing Sequel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The CEO of Lionsgate has announced plans for a Dirty Dancing sequel. Jennifer Grey, who played Baby, will reprise her role and executive produce. The studio’s CEO says it will, “be exactly the kind of romantic nostalgic that fans have been waiting for.”

Plus, more than 60 NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic. The New England Patriots are the most affected, with eight players opting out.

And, if you’re flying, leave your personal booze at home! Airlines have cut back on alcohol service because of the pandemic, and now they’re seeing more people illegally bringing their own on-board.