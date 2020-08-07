Local High School Football Coach Worries About Players’ Mental Health As Fall Sports Are Delayed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will reportedly not allow students to participate in sports during remote learning. This comes as the NC High School Athletic Association announces Fall Sports will be delayed again. That’s raising concerns for coaches like Scott Chadwick, the head football coach at Myers Park, who says the lack of routine can potentially have negative health effects on his players. “I’m really starting to worry about the mental health of our kids at this point. I think they need to be back in workouts and back in some sense of normalcy. Because right now, to be honest with you, some are not in a good space mentally,” he says.

