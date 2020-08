SPARTA, NC — A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook up parts of North Carolina Sunday morning. And, tens of thousands of people as far away as South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee were rattled.

The quake hit around 8:07 a.m., near the town of Sparta in Alleghany County.

There’s damage all across that area from water main breaks to cracked roads.

Thankfully, no major injuries were reported.