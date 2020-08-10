Edge On The Clock: Mike Tyson Puts A Shark To Sleep

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – What does it take to scare boxing heavyweight champ Mike Tyson? Being underwater with sharks for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week. But the 54-year-old didn’t let his fears stop him; he grabbed the shark by its nose using a special move which put the shark in a state of “tonic mobility,” which means it froze for the moment.

Plus, an Israeli jewelry company is working on what it calls the world’s most expensive coronavirus mask. It’s a black and white diamond-encrusted mask that comes with a $1.5 million price tag.

And, if you are ever confronted by a bear, the National Park Service asks that you please don’t run from bears, or push down your slower friends in an attempt to save yourself.