Wilson’s World: Previewing Tuesday’s “Unmasked: Giving Black” Virtual Conversation with the Gantt Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson returns to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture where today he is talking with Witnie Martinez about their ongoing virtual conversation series. Tuesday’s “Unmasked: Giving Black” will be discussing black philanthropy and giving back into the black community.

The discussion will be streamed via the Gantt Center’s YouTube live channel at 7 pm. The event is free and open to the public however you will need to RSVP. To chat during the program and contribute your perspective, you will need a YouTube account with a Gmail email address prior to the program. If you do not have a YouTube account, click here for a step-by-step tutorial on creating a YouTube account.

